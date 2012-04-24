WRAPUP 2-Kansas City Southern, Norfolk Southern profit rises

* Auto, container volume more than offsets coal drop
* Railroad results beat estimates
* Ryder profit up
* Rails increase shale-play volume
By Lynn Adler
April 24 Railroads Kansas City Southern
and Norfolk Southern each reported higher quarterly
profit that beat Wall Street estimates, as automotive and
intermodal shipments more than offset weakness in coal volume.
A swelling of demand for autos and related parts and
materials was one of the biggest profit drivers for the
railroads in the first quarter.
Intermodal refers to the shipment of goods in containers
that can be shifted from one mode of transportation to another.
Coal volume fell at all major U.S. railroads during the
quarter as unusually mild winter weather and decade-low natural
gas prices reduced demand from utilities. The railroads expect
to make up for some of this year's drop in domestic coal volume
by shipping more coal for export.
Norfolk Southern, the third-largest publicly traded U.S.
railroad, said a double-digit increase in auto shipment volume
overshadowed a double-digit drop in coal traffic. Pricing gains
and fuel surcharges drove revenue higher.
"We continue to believe that the United States is on a path
of continued, albeit slow, growth, and we feel confident that we
can continue to grow our merchandise and intermodal volumes at
above the rate of total economic growth," Norfolk Suffolk's
chief executive, Wick Moorman, told analysts on a call.
The company said net income increased to $410 million, or
$1.23 per share, in the first quarter, from $325 million, or 90
cents a share, a year before. That handily topped the $1.12 per
share expected on average by analysts, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Quarterly operating revenue for the Norfolk, Virginia-based
company rose 6 percent to $2.8 billion, compared with the $2.75
billion estimated by analysts.
Kansas City Southern reported early on Tuesday that net
income rose to $75 million, or 68 cents a share, from $64
million, or 58 cents a share, a year earlier. Excluding debt
retirement costs, it earned 75 cents, topping the average Wall
Street estimate of 72 cents, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Auto segment volume jumped 21 percent, with consumers
increasingly buying new cars to replace vehicles they held on to
because of the recession.
"I know I've got a new car and had to wait in line to process
it because they sold five within an hour," Kansas City
Southern's chief executive, David Starling, told analysts. "So I
think you're seeing this played out now in the volumes that are
going to come out of Mexico, both on the raw materials side, on
auto parts, but that's dependent on the auto industry staying
strong."
The Kansas City, Missouri-based company, which relies
heavily on shipments to and from Mexico through its unit Kansas
City Southern de Mexico, recorded a 7 percent increase in
carloads and record quarterly revenue.
"Most importantly we are simply not hearing any talk about a
softening or decline in business levels from any of our major
customers," Pat Ottensmeyer, executive vice president of sales
and marketing at Kansas City Southern, told investors on a
Tuesday conference call.
The two largest publicly traded U.S. railroads, Union
Pacific Corp and CSX Corp, last week also
reported higher first-quarter results despite a drop in
utility-coal volume.
Lower coal carloads have also partially been offset by
increasing "shale-play" volume.
"The common theme of the rails is the pace of growth in
their shale region businesses -- oil and gas, inbound and
outbound cars," said Kevin Kirkeby, an S&P Capital IQ analyst.
This includes shipments of piping and crude oil, as well as sand
used in fracking, a process in which sand and chemical-laden
water are pumped into wells to widen fractures in oil and
gas-bearing rock.
Also, "the near-sourcing phenomenon continues" as an
increasing number of auto companies are stepping up production
in Mexico, he added.
In other transportation results, trucking and logistics
company Ryder System reported a higher profit on the
strong performance of Hill Hire, a British-based truck leasing
company it bought last June, as well as stronger used-vehicle
sales and growth in its commercial rental business.
"We are always interested and active" in terms of mergers
and takeovers, Ryder Chief Executive Greg Swienton told analysts
on a conference call, adding "we continue to talk to and have
possibilities that may come to fruition at some point."
The company slightly raised its full-year profit forecast to
between $4.02 and $4.12 per share, up 2 cents at either end of
the range.
"Increasingly, it seems like Ryder's later-cycle businesses
are starting to gain traction," Jefferies & Co analysts said in
a note.
Kansas City Southern shares closed up 5.9 percent at $75.09
on the New York Stock Exchange. Norfolk Southern shares rose 1.2
percent to $70.22 before the results. Ryder shares rose 0.06
percent to $48.41.