公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 9月 12日 星期五

Italy government looking to partially privatise state railways-minister

ROME, Sept 12 Italy's transportation Minister Maurizio Lupi said on Friday the government has asked the board of state railway Ferrovie dello Stato to study the partial privatisation of the company.

Lupi told reporters the aim was to privatise part of the company excluding the rail network itself. He gave no details. (Reporting By Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Philip Pullella)
