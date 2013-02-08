CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Tranzyme to explore sale of company

(Corrects paragraph 4 to say drug was in mid-stage trials, not
late stage)
Feb 8 Drugmaker Tranzyme Inc said it
will explore a possible sale of the company, less than two years
after it went public and shortly after it stopped trials of one
of its most advanced drug in development.
The company retained Stifel as financial adviser for a
strategic review, and said it has not made a decision to pursue
any specific transaction.
Tranzyme shares last traded at 56 cents, down 86 percent
since it went public in April 2011 at $4 per share, leaving it
with a market value of $15 million.
The drug for stomach paralysis, a condition known as
gastroparesis, was being tested in two mid-stage trials - one
with a dosage of three times a day and the other with a daily
dosage. Both trials were dropped due to lack of efficacy.
The company has two other drugs in early testing.
