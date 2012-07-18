YOUR MONEY: Old-school travel agents stage comeback

By Mitch Lipka
July 18 Justin Yax has booked plenty of trips
himself using myriad online travel sites. But for a tour of
Italy in 2009 and his honeymoon trip to the South Pacific next
month, he went old-school and turned to a travel agent.
"There's greater comfort when talking to somebody - a real
person," says Yax, a partner in a Bend, Oregon advertising
agency. "It's not just putting something in a shopping cart and
checking out."
Yax, 40, is not alone as travel agencies enjoy a turnaround.
Agencies had been suffering from years of declines as online
travel sites - including Expedia Inc, Travelocity and
Priceline.com Inc - took root.
Also, consolidation decreased the number of visible
storefront offices, and many of the remaining agents switched to
a lower-overhead work-from-home model, says Nina Meyer,
president of the American Society of Travel Agents.
"The industry sat back for a while and said: 'Woe is me,'"
she says.
Over the past couple of years, though, the pendulum swung
back, and business is growing again - for many in leaps and
bounds, she says.
Agencies made $95 billion in sales in 2011 - about one-third
of the U.S. travel market, according to Connecticut-based travel
research company PhoCusWright. While the majority of the revenue
comes from business travel, the leisure segment still accounts
from more than $20 billion.
At American Express Travel, Vice President David Patron says
bookings through agents were up 12 percent in the first half of
2012 from a year earlier. The company is neck-and-neck with
Expedia as the U.S. market leader, according to the Travel
Weekly Power List.
Surprisingly, Generation Y - consumers in their late 20s -
accounts for the biggest percentage of business at traditional
agencies, according to Mandala Research LLC.
Some of that, Meyer says, is due to an increase in the
number of young people who have gotten into the business as
agents and are drawing clients from their own generation.
A STEP UP
The move toward human-booked travel does not mean the
websites are hurting, however. Even people like Yax, who use
travel agencies, still book their less complex trips online.
But what is clear from interviews with numerous travel
agency executives is that the in-person business has changed to
one that is, in many cases, similar to how investors use
financial advisers.
In fact, many in the travel business want to be known as
advisers or consultants rather than agents. They play up the
idea that they are managing both your time and your vacation
investment instead of just booking packages and getting tickets.
Some build on a specific expertise by serving a niche -
anything from catering to the wealthy to specializing in scuba
diving trips, religious pilgrimages, cruises or specific places.
And they want consumers to know they are a one-stop solution
when a problem arises.
Meyer and others in the industry say one common thread among
newer clients is their need for someone to sort out the sheer
volume of information on the Web.
"What we're seeing is more of an indication of information
overload," says Dwain Wall, senior vice president of Fort
Lauderdale, Florida-based CruiseOne, which has 750 franchisees
and another 500 contracted independent agents. "I think
consumers are more confused when they're done than when they
start and what information they can trust when they're on the
Web."
BUILDING RELATIONSHIPS
Service costs, of course. Some agencies that provide as much
advice as bookings will charge a fee on top of commissions.
High-end Frontiers Travel in Wexford, Pennsylvania, for
example, will collect about $250 for planning the typical
weeklong trip itinerary. Other agencies have a sliding fee, and
all say they will charge more when booking something complex,
like a destination wedding.
But the agents say their clients accept the cost in exchange
for saving time and getting someone who is plugged into their
destination to be sure all the pieces are in place. That could
be anything from hiring a guide familiar with the Paris antiques
scene to scoring a last-minute room in London for the Olympics.
Business has never been better at Frontiers, which relies
heavily on its relationships with the destinations, co-owner
Mollie Fitzgerald says. High-rollers continue to roll high, she
says, noting the recent booking of a last-minute, $64,000 trip
around the world.
"Most of us lead busy lives and would pay a professional for
expert advice - think doing your own taxes versus using a CPA,"
says John Clifford, a travel consultant with
InternationalTravelManagement.com. "Yes, you'll pay a
professional fee, but can often save several times that amount
in the end."
Interior designer Phyllis Harbinger, 49, says she used a
travel agent because she experienced one too many fouled-up
reservations with online services.
"I'm a great traveler, and I've been all over the world,"
she says. "But I don't know who has the best amenities. Having
that trust factor and having the trusted adviser , that's worth
gold."
Follow us @ReutersMoney or at