European tourism buoyed by recovering economies and cheap oil

| BERLIN, March 5
BERLIN, March 5 Travel and tourism companies are
looking forward to a solid year in Europe thanks to recovering
economies and a fall in oil prices.
Many recent economic data reports have beaten expectations
and signs of a long-awaited recovery in Europe are starting to
show through in the profits of leading global
companies.
Emirates Airline President Tim Clark said quantitative
easing by the European Central Bank could boost the regional
economy while lower oil prices, which can reduce petrol and
heating costs, would give consumers more disposable income.
"People have had it bad for so long, they want to get on
with their lives, start spending, and travel is part of that,"
he said during this week's ITB travel trade fair in Berlin.
Tour operators, such as TUI, DER Touristik and
Alltours, report strong demand this year for holidays in
destinations such as the Canary Islands, Egypt, Thailand, and
even Greece as tourists prove undeterred by political
uncertainty there.
Red Sea resort Soma Bay says it has seen an increase both in
the number of visitors, most of who traditionally come from
Germany, and revenues in January and February.
"Easter is looking fantastic ... we think we're going to
fill up," General Manager Ibrahim El Missiri told Reuters.
Last year, Soma Bay had to offer perks like free upgrades or
extra rounds of golf to get an 85 percent occupancy rate for
Easter after a flare-up of violence in Egypt hit tourist
bookings.
German carrier Lufthansa, traditionally focused on
business routes, is also hoping to take advantage of rising
demand for leisure travel by launching low-cost long-haul
flights to places such as Cuba and Thailand.
Others are meanwhile expecting the strong U.S. dollar to
lure visitors from the United States to Europe.
"Since we are dominant in Europe, we'll be the first
recipient of the greater number of U.S. travellers," Sebastien
Bazin, CEO of French hotels chain Accor, told Reuters
at the IHIF hotels conference.
DER Touristik and TUI Germany said demand for trips to the
United States was still strong. DER said it had locked in rates
that did not yet reflect a recent strengthening of the U.S.
dollar against the euro.
International tourism arrivals in Europe are expected to
rise by between 3 and 4 percent this year, compared with 4
percent last year, according to forecasts from the United
Nations World Tourism Organisation.
"Europe, which was most affected by the downturn, has been
one of the best performers. It will continue to grow," UNWTO
head Taleb Rifai said.
Several companies at the ITB trade fair said they expected
demand in 2015 to outstrip last year.
"We are above year-earlier levels in all our source
markets," said Dieter Zuempel, sales chief of Alltours, which
expects to significantly exceed its initial target of 2 percent
booking growth for its financial year which ends on Oct. 31.
(Additional reporting by Peter Maushagen; Editing by Pravin
Char)