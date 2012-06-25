GSA scandal hits travel groups, convention hosts

* Federal travel scrutinized after GSA Vegas scandal
* Tougher cuts being considered by Congress
* Travel, conference groups say fallout has nipped recovery
* Trade associations fear government may become out-of-touch
By Emily Stephenson
June 25 The fallout from the General Services
Administration's headline-grabbing Las Vegas convention scandal
is rippling through the travel and conference industries, who
say their nascent recovery is being jeopardized by increasing
scrutiny on government travel spending.
Those industries predict that a recent Obama administration
directive to federal agencies to slash travel budgets, and
congressional proposals to further cap agency spending and
travel, could hurt hotels, conference centers, rental car
agencies and other private companies.
The U.S. Travel Association said hotel chains have reported
that spending trims and extra scrutiny of travel have already
contributed to millions of dollars in cancellations across the
country.
The manager of a Leesburg, Va., conference center that
caters to government agencies said between cancellations, fewer
attendees and lower-than-usual bookings for conferences and
training sessions, he may have to lay off workers.
And leaders of trade associations and industry groups said
less participation in conferences and annual meetings will leave
government out of touch with the industries it regulates.
"It's difficult to understand the program that you're in
unless you can hear from the people who have to live with your
rules," said Larry Anderson, who recently retired from the
federal government after more than 30 years at the rural housing
service at the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
"There's just absolutely no way to establish that kind of
relationship with a phone call," he said.
The convention industry lost business after the recession
and earlier scandals, such as AIG's 2008 luxury resort
conference after receiving a taxpayer bailout. These groups fear
government spending cuts could impede the recovery, said Erik
Hansen, domestic policy director for the U.S. Travel
Association.
Agency spending was already under scrutiny by some officials
seeking to slash the size of government. More attention came in
the wake of the scandal that erupted when the General Services
Administration's inspector general revealed this spring that the
agency spent more than $800,000 on a lavish 2010 conference in
Las Vegas.
The four-day event for about 300 employees featured private
parties, expensive food, a mind reader and clown, and other
expenses.
Videos and photos from the event went viral, prompting
lawmakers to hold several hearings. Both the Senate and House of
Representatives have since approved caps on agency spending and
travel, though neither plan has become law.
The Obama administration issued a directive in May to
federal agencies to reduce travel budgets by 30 percent in
fiscal year 2013 and implement new rules for conference
spending. The memo said the cuts would build on ongoing efforts
to reduce administrative spending.
PULLBACK
Travel and convention groups have noticed changes in
conference participation already as agencies try to be more
frugal.
The National Park Service and other agencies pulled about a
dozen employees just a few days before they were scheduled to
attend an international wetlands conference in early June,
according to conference planners.
Business was booming at the National Conference Center in
Virginia before the GSA scandal broke. Kurt Krause, the general
manager, said the facility lost almost $1 million in May alone
through cancellations and poor attendance.
About two-thirds of his business is with the federal
government and military, and Krause said the conferences and
training events are far from lavish. "We're a distraction-free
learning environment...there's no golf course, there's no spa.
You're here to learn," he said.
Lately, cancellations have cropped up across the country, in
vacation hot spots and less exciting locales, Hansen said.
He said the full impact has not emerged yet because his
group is hearing that uncertainty around questions such as what
steps Congress might take to further curb agency travel has
practically ground government-related conference planning to a
halt.
"We might not see some of this impact for another couple of
months," Hansen said.
The uncertainty comes at a still-fragile time for the
conference and travel industry.
Group hotel demand, which is an indicator of
conference-related bookings, fell slightly in 2007 and 2008
before tumbling 15 percent in 2009. Despite growth in 2010 and
2011, group hotel demand still has not reached pre-recession
levels, according to data from Smith Travel Research.
MORE CUTS TO COME?
Jereon Brown, a spokesman for the Department of Housing and
Urban Development, said the department is trying to take a
common-sense approach to travel changes, adding extra layers of
scrutiny to employee requests to attend conferences.
And officials believe they can replace some of that
interaction by doubling up on virtual meetings - Skype chats,
teleconferences, etc. They are also trying to train more
employees in-house to cut costs, Brown said.
"No federal employee wants to be thought of as wasting money
at a conference," he said. "There's extra caution in, 'Do I need
to go to this conference? Is there another way of getting this
training?'"
Federal agencies may have to dig even deeper if Congress
moves forward with tougher conference spending rules.
The Senate approved an amendment to U.S. Postal Service
legislation that would block agencies from sponsoring more than
one conference a year, cap the number of employees who can
attend overseas conferences and require more reporting about
travel spending. The House attached the amendment to a
government transparency bill.
Neither the transparency bill nor the postal bill have yet
passed both sides of Congress.
Senator Tom Coburn, the Republican who offered the plan,
said at the time that the changes would protect the federal
government from unnecessary travel and prevent future scandals.
Trade associations and other groups asked lawmakers to
delete portions of the amendment they believe would
unnecessarily hurt industry conferences.
The American Society of Association Executives said in a
letter to Congress that the broad one-per-year language could
mean if employees of an agency attended a conference, no other
agency employees could attend conferences that year.
"The overly restrictive policies are just bad for
everybody," Hansen said. "We have confidence that if these
measures were brought up for a vote again, slightly removed from
the crisis, that members would take a more level-headed
approach."