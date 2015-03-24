Swiss mix: Audi's Keogh on combining work and play in Geneva

| NEW YORK, March 24
NEW YORK, March 24 When the president of Audi of
America hits the road, most of his business journeys
are more than a car trip away. Scott Keogh, who is based in
Herndon, Virginia, travels regularly for work and has one
favorite destination: Geneva.
"Beyond the charm of what I consider one of Europe's finest
cities, the sheer beauty of the Swiss landscape is
breathtaking," says Keogh, who joined Audi from Mercedes-Benz
SA in 2006. He visits Geneva annually for the Geneva
Auto Show.
"Seeing the city flanked by the stunning Alps and gorgeous
Lake Geneva, one feels immediately transported to one of the Old
World European epicenters juxtaposed with the current
cosmopolitan vibe, teeming with some of the world's finest
hotels, restaurants, bars and watchmakers," Keogh says.
There are many things Keogh loves about the city. Here are
some of his tips:
Favorite hotel: La Réserve (301 route de Lausanne) is "a
luxury hotel I've visited often." A more contemporary
recommendation is La Cour des Augustins (Rue Jean-Violette 15).
If visiting for pleasure, the Hotel d'Angleterre (Quai du
Mont-Blanc 17) is well-positioned and close to the Jet d'Eau
(Quai Gustave-Ador), a Geneva tourist staple.
Breakfast: "The hotels are excellent power breakfast spots.
Specifically, La Cour des Augustins on Rue Jean-Violette 15, for
its ultra-modern and interesting interiors."
Café: "Les Enfants Terribles (Rue Prévost-Martin 24) serves
excellent coffee," and he recommends it also for the interior
décor and ambiance. "The café is a part-time workshop, vintage
emporium, coffee shop and later in the evening, a bar with a
very cool vibe."
Business meeting spot: "The restaurant amenities at La
Réserve Genève (301 route de Lausanne) have always sufficed for
these purposes. The hotel is luxurious and comfortable with a
very private feeling."
Team outing venue: The International Comedy Club (internationalcomedy.club/)
in Geneva, which plays host to both star and local comedic
talent. Also, Genève-Servette hockey club (Hans-Wilsdorf 4-6
St.) is great for hockey.
Off duty: "If you're in town on the correct dates, Rock the
Pistes Festival (www.rockthepistes.com/en/) is lively.
It combines music with skiing and has always struck me as a very
Swiss alpine trend. I also greatly enjoy Lake Geneva and the
surrounding areas; taking a boat ride - both short and long -
has always been a relaxing and enjoyable way to spend a free
hour."
Design aficionados: "MB&F M.A.D Gallery (Rue Verdaine 11),
which stands for Mechanical Arts Devices. It's a gallery and
boutique that shows unconventional pieces from leading
international artists in kinetic art. I've always found it both
clever and sophisticated and a great place to spend some time.
Also, it's conveniently located close to the Cathedrale
St-Pierre (Place du Bourg-de-Four 24) for those needing a break
from traditional tourist activities."
Cocktails: Le Cheval Blanc in Carouge (Place de l'Octroi 15)
for drinks. "I also greatly enjoy the city views from Rooftop 42
(Rue du Rhône 42), which is a lively spot for a cocktail. For
excellent cocktails and food, try L'Atelier Geneva (Rue
Boissonnas 16)."
Beauty spots: "The Jet d'Eau (Quai Gustave-Ador) has always
struck me as immensely powerful, although all of Geneva's city
center is quite beautiful. The Cathedral St-Pierre (Place du
Bourg-de-Four 24) is architecturally beautiful, both within and
out, and I always try and pause at the center of the Mont Blanc
bridge (Pont du Mont-Blanc) for the unparalleled 360-degree
views of the city."
Must-try: "Le Relais d'Entrecote (Rue Pierre Fatio 6) offers
some of the most delicious steaks in Geneva, especially for
those fond of fine dining."
Sweet souvenir: "The Swiss are known for many things, but,
for me, Swiss chocolate has always been at the top of my list."
(Editing by Lauren Young, Beth Pinsker and Bernadette Baum)