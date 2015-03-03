A business person's guide to Munich: Beer included

| NEW YORK, March 3
NEW YORK, March 3 Jim Koch considers Munich a
beer-lover's paradise. The founder and chairman of Boston Beer
Co, which brews Samuel Adams beer, heads to the region
north of the city every year to select hops.
Koch, 65, is drawn to Munich because beer drinking is a way
of life there, and the trips connect him with his family's
German roots. Here are his tips for business travelers who have
48 hours to spend in this Bavarian brewing capital.
Best way to get to town from the airport: "The taxis there
are often Mercedes. It's a way different experience than a New
York taxi. The majority of them are extremely well-maintained
and very polite and clean."
Where to sleep: "The big classic 19th century hotel which is
right downtown is the Bayerischer Hof (Promenadeplatz 2-6). It's
kind of like staying in New York at the Waldorf."
Power breakfast: "The Charles Hotel (Sophienstrasse 28) has
one of the top restaurants in Munich - and they serve breakfast.
I've taken my wife there because her culinary standards are a
little higher than mine."
Team outing: "A beer garden would be, I think, a great place
for team building. There's one called Weisses Brauhaus (Tal 7),
where they specialize in Weiss beers. As a brewer, it's
interesting for me to taste various interpretations of that one
style of beer.
"When the weather is good, there's the Augustiner-Keller
(Arnulfstrasse 52). It's a classic German beer garden where
families come on Sundays with picnic baskets. You feel very
Bavarian there.
"At the other end of the spectrum, if you're crazy enough to
do it, is parasailing. A couple of our brewers did it a year or
two ago. They put you on a bus and take you out to the Alps.
Everyone goes parasailing with the instructor."
What to do with spare time: "Go to the English Garden. In
the middle of the city park, you can watch surfing. It's one of
those completely unexpected things to encounter in Munich. To
me, it kind of represents Munich: outdoorsy, creative and fun.
"If you're there during soccer season, a Bayern Munich game
(Werner-Heisenberg-Allee 25) would be fun. Going to a European
soccer game, it's just exciting. It's a lot of fun to see these
really well-dressed men and women behaving like crazy Jets
fans."
Calling all carnivores: "The really nice restaurants tend to
have the kind of cuisine you'd get in Boston and everywhere
else. A very Bavarian option is Haxnbauer (Sparkassenstraße 6).
What you will get there is things like pig knuckles and veal
joints and big slabs of meat. This is for people who want to
fill up on meat and beer."
For souvenirs: "If you're really into beer, you can go to
Wolnzach and see the Hop Museum (Elsenheimerstraße 2). You can
buy hop perfume, hop pillows. I bought a little bobble head hop
cone."
