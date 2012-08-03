YOUR MONEY-Tour guide apps cut costs, and no tip required

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 3 Gene Openshaw, a Seattle-based
writer for Rick Steves' guidebooks, is a seasoned traveler. But
before his two-month long jaunts in Europe, one of his top
priorities is downloading other people's travel apps to his
smartphone.
In addition to apps that help him get around, like
TripAdvisor for dining reviews, Google Maps for street
directions and Rail Europe for train schedules, Openshaw uses
sightseeing apps to avoid the hassle and expense of in-person
guides.
Tourism offices, national parks and travel companies have
developed hundreds of free travel-related apps to attract
gadget-equipped travelers in the last two years. Most apps can
be downloaded to the iPhone or Android cell phones, as well as
the iPad or iPod, and don't require a constant data connection.
Knowing which to choose is key, since a poor quality product
can easily derail a travel experience. "You need to be able to
navigate through the app," says Openshaw, who tests each app to
get a feel for content, design and ease of use. "I avoid [an
app] when it just starts at the beginning and leads me by the
nose."
Planning a trip? Here are recommendations from travel
experts on what to use on your next vacation:
Favorite City App: Hidden London
Cost: Free
Updated in 2012, the app allows travelers to get a deeper
look at the delights of this Olympic city. "It really is giving
you a list of cool things to do that other guidebooks aren't,"
says Amanda Scotese, a Chicago-based tour operator and travel
writer who visited London this year.
Visitors can use the app, created by London native Martin
Smith, to browse under-the-radar landmarks like a quaint café at
the Tate Modern and ancient Roman baths. For each of the
landmarks, it also lists opening hours, address, website and
shows a map location, which requires using the phone's roaming
data connection. Scotese compares it to having an in-the-know
tour guide.
When looking for other city apps, she skips the ones that
simply regurgitate a guidebook, which can mean too much
on-the-go reading. "No one wants to be standing on a street
corner for 15 minutes reading their phone," says Scotese. The
app is available in other cities, including Hidden Rome and
Hidden Prague.
Favorite Museum App: American Museum of Natural History
Explorer
Cost: Free
New York's American Museum of Natural History started
offering its turn-by-turn app two years ago. "It takes you all
over the museum, to areas you may never otherwise get to," says
Arabella Bowen, executive editorial director at Fodor's Travel
in New York.
Users without an iPhone, iPad or iPod can borrow one of the
devices from the museum free of charge. The museum also offers
one-off apps for temporary exhibits. For instance, its Creatures
of Light app accompanies an exhibit about organisms that
naturally produce light. The app is set to symphonic music.
Openshaw is partial to the Louvre app. The storied Paris
museum allows visitors to download a free app or rent an audio
guide on a handheld Nintendo DS to help visitors maneuver the
world's largest museum. "Basically, if you have an hour and a
half at Louvre, it says: Here's the best way to spend," he
says.
Paying for an in-person Louvre tour can cost a family of
four more than $200, Openshaw estimates, versus the 5 euro
($6.15) cost of renting the Nintendo DS.
Favorite Landmark App: Monumental Agra
Cost: $1.99
Touring the Taj Mahal and nearby 17th century ruins in Agra,
India can be an overwhelming experience. While the UNESCO World
Heritage site draws more than 3 million visitors each year, tour
guides are known to be hit or miss. Instead of opting for an
in-person guide, Bowen downloaded the Monumental Agra app,
created in consultation with academics and historic texts, which
let her marvel at the sites at her own pace while getting a dose
of Indian history.
The app shows visitors suggested walking tours while
highlighting points of interest. Being able to look at the sites
while simply listening to the audio can make it more enjoyable
then staring at a phone, she says. Overall, touring with apps
rather than hiring guides, can save travelers from $60 to $100
per day, Bowen estimates.
Favorite Country App: Rick Steves' Audio Europe
Cost: Free
Walking tours detailing Italy's not-to-miss sites such as
the Colosseum and Sistine Chapel in Rome are a favorite for
Annie Fitzsimmons, a travel writer who contributes to magazines
like Travel and Leisure. "The app is so pretty and easy that you
don't have any question on where you need to go next," she says.
The app is split into tracks of landmarks and neighborhoods,
so it's easy to combine tracks for a custom tour of each city.
The walking tour app offers tours in other European countries,
including France, Spain and Germany. A walking tour of the
Palace of Versailles near Paris also made touring the giant
estate more manageable, Fitzsimmons says.
Favorite National Park App: National Parks by National
Geographic
Cost: Free
Navigating hiking trails and sites can be tiring and
confusing, especially when exploring vast national parks. But
when Fitzsimmons didn't want to splurge on a guide, which can
cost more than $50, she used National Geographic's National
Parks app to tour the Grand Canyon. The app also contains
information for 20 of the most popular U.S. national parks,
including Yellowstone, Yosemite and Badlands, and lets users
download park-specific guides.
"Arizona is my home state and it gave me new insight into
the park," says Fitzsimmons. (The Grand Canyon also offers short
cell phone audio narrations on various points of interest.)
Note that all the park "secrets" and photo-taking tips can
drain a battery in such an expansive space. Fitzsimmons uses the
Mophie, a rechargeable external battery that doubles as a case
for her iPhone.