Trip Tips: Savoring summertime in Seattle

SEATTLE, April 11 First tip: Don't come to
Seattle right now.
The rainiest March on record just ended, and April started
just as wet.
Seattle gets less rainfall overall than New York and
Washington D.C., as any local will tell you. But there's no use
denying it: the rain takes longer to come down, and that means a
lot of wet and dreary days.
Come back between late June and mid-September, when Rain
City blooms into the Emerald City and green leaves, blue lakes
and white-capped mountains shimmer through the long, dry, sunny
days.
Protected by mountains on three sides and cooled by blasts
of fresh ocean air, the capital of the Pacific Northwest is a
summer haven for book readers, coffee-drinkers and outdoor
adventurers who don't want to stray too far from a good dinner.
(Map: goo.gl/maps/U0OST)
The metro region of 3.5 million and climbing was built on
salmon, logs and outfitting Yukon Gold Rush prospectors, but it
went on to launch more than its fair share of world changers,
from Bill Boeing and Bill Gates to Jimi Hendrix and Nirvana.
The home of Macklemore, the Super Bowl champion Seahawks and
freshly legal marijuana is riding high in 2014. Each of these
appears to have loosened the locals' famous reserve, making this
summer an ideal time to visit.
Here are tips for getting the most out of a trip to Seattle
from Reuters, whose 2,600 journalists in all parts of the world
offer visitors the best local insights.
THE BASICS
Seattle's emblematic Space Needle, the flying saucer on legs
a mile north of downtown, was built for the space-crazed 1962
World's Fair.
The old-fashionedly futuristic structure is not worth a
postcard, but the view from the 520-foot (159-meter) high
observation deck is. On a clear day the 360-degree panorama is
the best way to take in Seattle's topography and marvel at the
Cascade and Olympic mountain ranges to the east and west,
respectively, and the mammoth Mount Rainier to the south. (www.spaceneedle.com/home/)
In the center of town, Pike Place Market - built in 1907 and
almost torn down in the 1960s - is the blueprint for the farmers
markets springing up across the country. The noisy fish throwers
cater chiefly to the dense packs of tourists, but the local
produce is excellent, especially in summer as plums, cherries
and apricots ripen. (www.pikeplacemarket.org/)
A few minutes' walk down the steps from the market sits the
Seattle Great Wheel, a smaller version of the London Eye,
swooping over the Alaskan Way waterfront where cruise ships and
local ferries chug by. Go at dusk on a clear summer evening -
after 9 p.m. for most of June and July - and try not to weep at
the orange-purple sunset behind the Olympic Mountains. (seattlegreatwheel.com/)
If you have kids or want to buck Seattle's famously
indifferent welcome to strangers, try Ride the Ducks for an
amphibious sightseeing tour set to a cheesy pop soundtrack and
enforced hilarity. Just remember the locals will hate you. (www.ridetheducksofseattle.com/)
If you have a spare day and a car, drive two hours south to
see 14,410-foot- (4,392-meter-) high Mount Rainier up close,
where glaciers descend all the way to touch meadows raging with
wildflowers. Sunrise Visitor Center at 6,400 feet (1,950 meters)
is as high as the road goes, but only open July to early
September in the brief window between snows. (here)
And don't forget to load up on outdoor gear, just in case it
does rain, or you decide to scale Rainier, at the flagship REI
store in South Lake Union with its own 65-foot (20-meter) indoor
climbing wall (www.rei.com/).
ON THE WATERFRONT
Water defines Seattle, from the salty Puget Sound to the
west and the fresh Lake Washington to the east, joined by two
canals that meet in Lake Union by the city's center.
The best way to get to know Seattle is to take a walk or
ride a bike along one of these waterfronts. The shortest option,
and closest to downtown, is to follow Alaskan Way north until
you hit the Olympic Sculpture Park (here).
For a longer outing, the 6.2-mile (10 km) Cheshiahud Lake
Union Loop takes a twisting route around the lake, past rows of
picturesque houseboats, made famous in the film "Sleepless in
Seattle", and the surreal Gas Works Park, a former gasification
plant turned into a park with the perfect grassy knoll to view
the city skyline and watch boats bob by. (here)
The 27-mile (43-km) Burke-Gilman trail, created from a no
longer used railway track, offers an even better introduction to
the city for the dedicated hiker or cyclist, running along the
west side of Lake Washington, through the University District,
past Gas Works Park, and along the ship canal through the newly
fashionable neighborhoods of Fremont and Ballard to Golden
Gardens, the closest thing Seattle has to a beach.
Locals light fires and watch the sun go down there. But
remember this is not Florida and bring the fleece you just
bought at REI, as it drops 10 degrees as soon as the sun is out
of sight. (here)
COFFEE KLATCH, FRESH FISH CATCH
Seattle punches above its weight in food and drink with a
thriving local-source, make-it-yourself ethos.
The city deserves its reputation as a coffee Mecca, and not
just because Seattle's King County is the world's most densely
Starbucked region, including the original shop in Pike Place
Market.
You are never more than a few minutes from an espresso stand
or excellent cafe. Espresso Vivace, Victrola Coffee Roasters and
Caffe Fiore each have elegant locations dotted around the city.
Use your smartphone to find the nearest one to you.
Microbreweries are out of control in Seattle, and new ones
seem to spring up almost every week in the northwest suburbs of
Fremont and Ballard or the swiftly gentrifying Sodo and
Georgetown neighborhoods to the south.
Dozens are located within a few paces of the Burke-Gilman
trail - which one wag renamed the Burp-Gilman - so you can put
together a very refreshing ride or walk. Some of the best are:
Fremont Brewing Co in Fremont, Hilliard's Beer in Ballard and
Schooner Exact in Sodo.
For the main course there is salmon, oyster and crab.
Seattle is still a working fishing port and tons of fresh catch
come in every week.
Great seafood restaurants are sprinkled throughout the city
but a few on the water make the occasion a spectacle. Ray's
Boathouse sits next to Ballard Locks, where saltwater meets
fresh. Sit on the back deck on a summer evening and you may see
a seal or two gliding in the serene water as the sun fades. (www.rays.com/)
Oysters and clams are easy to come by on the tourist strip
along Alaskan Way, but connoisseurs head for Ballard's tiny but
chic Walrus and Carpenter (thewalrusbar.com/). Take a
tour of the dozens of bars lining Ballard Avenue while you wait
for the call. On Sundays, the same strip becomes one of the
world's best farmers markets.
REACHING NIRVANA
When the sun goes down, head for Capitol Hill, the city's
long-standing cultural and hedonistic lodestone. Gentrification
means it's not as gay or bohemian as it once was, but the
Pike/Pine corridor, as it's called, still pulsates with a seedy
glamour on a long summer night.
Consult free local paper The Stranger for listings. There's
almost always a good indie band on at Neumos (neumos.com/venue/neumos/)
or Barboza next-door on Pike.
Other music venues to check out are The Crocodile in
Belltown, where Nirvana exploded onto the mainstream in the
early 1990s and the Tractor Tavern in Ballard, which specializes
in lesser-known, blues and country-oriented acts. (www.tractortavern.com/)
If you want quiet, The Stranger holds a Silent-Reading Party
every first Wednesday of the month at the Sorrento Hotel in
First Hill, a uniquely surreal and Seattle event.
THE TECH TOUR
The story of Seattle's growth from a rough-and-tumble
logging town to one of the world's tech hubs starts at the
city's birthplace in Pioneer Square - site of the original "Skid
Row" - a mile south of downtown.
Bill Speidel's Seattle Underground Tour (www.undergroundtour.com/)
threads its way through the passages and tunnels created when
the timber-mill town rebuilt itself one story higher up after
the great fire of 1889.
Seattle's modern-day story takes off with William Boeing,
who in 1916 turned his Lake Union boatyard into a seaplane
factory. That building, called the "Red Barn," is now part of
the Museum of Flight (www.museumofflight.org/about) next
to Boeing Field airport, 8 miles (13 km) south of Seattle.
Microsoft Corp is no longer the world's most
valuable company, but Bill Gates is still the richest person and
a global icon of the technology age. He and schoolfriend Paul
Allen moved their tiny software start-up from Albuquerque to
their hometown in 1979 and they've been pumping money into the
city, directly and indirectly, ever since.
The story of the personal computer revolution, which Gates,
Allen and Apple Inc's Steve Jobs did so much to create,
is faithfully told at Allen's Living Computer Museum south of
downtown, which has lovingly restored all manner of old
computers, from a hulking IBM mainframe to early Apple
Macs. (livingcomputermuseum.org/)
Today, Amazon.com is the fastest growing technology
company in Seattle, if not the world. Take a walk through South
Lake Union, a previously dingy quarter rebuilt in the last
decade by Allen's investment vehicle, to see the young
Amazonians hustle between buildings and the growing fleet of
food trucks catering to them, as they design your future.
