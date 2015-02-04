YOUR MONEY-Book your summer air travel now or miss savings

(The author is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed
By Mitch Lipka
Feb 4 With snow piling up in much of the United
States, it might seem a bit early to start thinking about
summer. But if you want to take a vacation on your terms, travel
experts say now is the time to get the ball rolling.
Cheaper fuel prices, a strong dollar and an economy on the
upswing mean consumers will have a lot of competition booking
airplane seats for summer vacations. "This is the perfect
storm," says Rick Seaney, chief executive officer of
FareCompare.com, which analyzes airfares.
While experts say expectations of a booming summer travel
season will prompt airlines to add capacity, the companies'
computer models will adjust pricing according to ticket sales.
The fewer the seats left, the sharper the price increases.
Expect prices to rise through the spring, says Tom Spagnola,
senior vice president for travel service CheapOair.com.
Travelers should start booking international flights this month
and domestic flights in the next month or two.
Asia- and Latin America-bound vacationers might find some
bargains, while the carriers' sharing alliances that dominate
the business will probably limit the availability of deals
elsewhere, says airline industry consultant Bob Mann.
HOW TO GEAR UP
To shop now, use one or more of the airline pricing websites
to get notified of changes. Among those offering free fare alert
services are Kayak, Yapta, Airfarewatchdog, CheapOair and
FareCompare.
A flight from New York to Paris on American Airlines
on June 25 for one week would cost $1,232 non-stop round-trip if
booked now. Trying for another day could reduce the price by
$100 or more, so it is best to be flexible about travel dates.
And if you are willing to fly on a no-frills discount
airline, you could pay even less. XL Airways France has a flight
for $1,097 round-trip.
The day of the week you fly matters, FareCompare's Seaney
says. To get the best prices, try booking a flight for a
Tuesday, Wednesday or a Saturday.
On longer trips, Seaney suggests considering a connecting
flight to get further savings. An example: An early summer
non-stop from Washington, D.C., to Rome costs about $2,047
round-trip on United, compared with as low as $1,036 if
you toss in a stop in Istanbul and fly Turkish Airlines.
You may want to vacation during off-peak periods. Seaney
notes that the higher summer-season pricing does not start until
after the first week in June and typically tapers down after the
third week of August.
Also, keep an eye on the total price of a ticket, which can
include taxes, surcharges and fees as well as airfare.
For instance, there is still a $450 fuel surcharge levied on
flights to Europe, but Seaney says it is just a matter of time
before that is dropped or lowered because energy prices are so
low.
Flights into and out of London's Heathrow Airport carry an
extra $70 to $90 tax, so you may want to use a different nearby
airport, like Gatwick.
CRUISE FOR DEALS
This time every year, the cruise industry dangles its best
deals during the so-called wave season - buy now for trips
during the rest of the year.
"Now is when people will find some of the best pricing of
the year and, more importantly, the best incentives," says Gabe
Saglie, senior editor for discount travel site Travelzoo.
One recent deal promoted on Travelzoo offered free drinks,
prepaid gratuities and a $100 shore excursion credit on a 10-day
Alaska cruise on Norwegian Cruise Line - about $1,200
in perks. An ocean-view room for a midsummer sailing was going
for about $1,800 per person (based on double occupancy) with
those bonuses tossed in.
