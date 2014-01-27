Hotel bookings software company TravelClick up for sale -sources

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 27 Genstar Capital LLC is
exploring a sale of TravelClick Inc, a provider of online
reservation systems to the hotel industry that could be valued
at more than $800 million, according to four people familiar
with the matter.
San Francisco-based private equity firm Genstar has asked
Evercore Partners Inc to run an auction
The sources asked not be identified because the sale process
is confidential. Genstar declined to comment while spokespeople
for TravelClick and Evercore had no immediate comment.
Founded in 1999, New York City-based TravelClick provides
technology for guest reservations and website development to
more than 36,000 hotel clients in over 160 countries, according
to its website. The company generated revenues of $257 million
in 2012, according to Moody's Investors Service Inc.
TravelClick's internet booking engine is facing increasing
competition from travel websites such as TripAdvisor Inc
, which are developing their own interfaces that allow
for direct booking of hotel rooms.
Genstar acquired TravelClick in December 2007 for an
undisclosed amount from private equity firm Bain Capital LLC and
TravelClick co-founders Richard Gray and Ray Cohen. Bain's
venture capital arm made a new investment in TravelClick at the
time, taking a minority stake.
Last week, Sabre Corp, the owner of online travel agency
Travelocity and a competitor of TravelClick in software
applications to the hotel industry, filed for an initial public
offering. Sabre was taken private in 2007 by private equity
firms TPG Capital LP and Silver Lake for $5 billion, including
debt.