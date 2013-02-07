Top N.Y. court throws Travelers asbestos award into question

* Travelers may have structured settlement to increase
reinsurers' burden: NY court
* Dispute has lasted decades
By Joseph Ax
NEW YORK, Feb 7 New York state's highest court
on Thursday said a trial must determine whether Travelers Cos
deliberately structured a nearly $1 billion asbestos
settlement to force its reinsurers to pay more than their fair
share.
The ruling, the latest development in one of the
longest-running asbestos-related cases in U.S. history, throws
into question a $420.4 million award Travelers won at an earlier
stage in the case.
The litigation pits a Travelers unit against various
reinsurers, who have argued they should not be obligated to help
cover nearly $1 billion that Travelers paid to cover asbestos
claims against the company Western MacArthur.
The reinsurers include American Re-Insurance Company, the
U.S. unit of industry leader Munich Re, and units of
the insurance and reinsurance company ACE Ltd.
A New York trial court awarded Travelers $420.4 million in
2010, a decision that was upheld by a mid-level appeals court
last year.
But the Court of Appeals, the state's top court, said on
Thursday that a trial is needed to determine whether Travelers
had improperly designed the Western MacArthur settlement to
maximize the amount of money it could recoup from reinsurers.
Nevertheless, the ruling affirmed that the reinsurers must
help Travelers cover at least some portion of the settlement.
A spokesman for Travelers declined to comment.
Representatives for Munich Re and ACE did not have an immediate
comment on the ruling.
Calls to the lawyers representing all three companies were
not immediately returned.
The court said it was unclear whether Travelers had inflated
the value of claims for certain asbestos victims while lowering
those of others to increase its reinsurance coverage.
In addition, the court ruled, the deal with Western
MacArthur allocated all of the settlement to claims within
Travelers' policy limits and nothing to "bad faith claims"
stemming from Travelers' initial refusal to cover the asbestos
damage. That decision came despite evidence that both sides
recognized Travelers could face bad faith liability before the
settlement was reached.
The allocation worked to Travelers' advantage, since the
claims within policy limits were covered by reinsurance.
"In short, we find it impossible to conclude, as a matter of
law, that parties bargaining at arm's length, in a situation
where reinsurance was absent, could reasonably have given no
value to the bad faith claims," Judge Robert Smith wrote for the
unanimous five-member court.
However, the court made it clear that it was not persuaded
by the reinsurers' arguments that they have no obligation
whatsoever to cover any of Travelers' expenses.
The case stems from 1948, when the Travelers unit, United
States Fidelity & Guaranty, wrote a liability insurance policy
for Western Asbestos Co. Three decades later, people harmed by
asbestos had begun to sue Western Asbestos' successor company,
Western MacArthur.
Western MacArthur sued USF&G and two other insurers in 1993
seeking indemnification. In 2002, the two sides settled the
lawsuit, pushing Western MacArthur into bankruptcy.
USF&G then sought indemnification from its reinsurers,
leading to the current dispute.
The Court of Appeals decision does not mean that a trial is
assured, as the two sides can still try to settle the case.
The litigation is noteworthy not only for its duration but
for the law firms involved, which include the high-profile firms
Simpson Thacher & Bartlett for Travelers; Wachtell, Lipton,
Rosen & Katz for Munich Re; Boies, Schiller & Flexner for ACE;
and Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan for other reinsurers.
The case is United States Fidelity & Guaranty Company vs.
American Re-Insurance Co, New York Court of Appeals, No. 1.