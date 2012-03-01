Travelers wins reversal in $500 mln asbestos case

March 1 Travelers Cos has won the
reversal of a court order directing it to pay more than $500
million to satisfy asbestos-related claims stemming from its
coverage of a policyholder, Johns-Manville Corp.
U.S. District Judge John Koeltl in Manhattan said a federal
bankruptcy judge erred in concluding that all the conditions
required for payment under three settlement agreements dating
from 2004 had been satisfied.
From the 1920s to 1970s, Johns-Manville had been the largest
U.S. maker of products containing asbestos. It filed for
bankruptcy protection in 1982 under the weight of litigation
tied to resulting health problems.
Johns-Manville emerged from Chapter 11 in 1988 and is now
owned by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc
.