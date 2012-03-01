UPDATE 1-Travelers wins reversal in $500 million asbestos case

* Conditions not met for Travelers to make payments-judge
* Johns-Manville's 1982 bankruptcy tied to asbestos
March 1 Travelers Cos has won the
reversal of a court order directing it to pay more than $500
million to satisfy asbestos-related claims stemming from its
coverage of policyholder Johns-Manville Corp.
In the latest ruling in a case dating back to the 1980s,
U.S. District Judge John Koeltl in Manhattan said a federal
bankruptcy judge erred in concluding that all the conditions
required for Travelers to make payment under three settlement
agreements dating from 2004 had been satisfied.
Now owned by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc
, Johns-Manville had from the 1920s to 1970s
been the largest U.S. maker of products containing asbestos.
It filed for bankruptcy protection in 1982 under the weight
of litigation tied to asbestos-related health problems and
settled a variety of claims in 1986. Johns-Manville emerged from
Chapter 11 in 1988.
The 2004 settlements had called for Travelers to pay $445
million to asbestos claimants and the bankruptcy judge, Burton
Lifland, later added $65 million in interest to this amount.
But Koeltl agreed with Travelers' contention that it need
make the payments only upon obtaining a court order that a
variety of potential claims were barred under the 1986
settlement and that the insurer never got this protection.
"There is nothing illegal or impermissible about reading the
settlement agreements according to their plain terms," and
require a ban on "'all claims, demands, actions or proceedings
against Travelers of any kind or nature whatsoever,' relating to
Travelers' handling of asbestos claims, including 'any claims
for contribution or indemnity,'" Koeltl wrote.
Travelers is based in St. Paul, Minnesota. The insurer, its
lawyers and lawyers for the asbestos claimants did not
immediately respond to requests for comment.
The case is Travelers Indemnity Co v. Statutory and Hawaii
Direct Action Settlement Counsel et al, U.S. District Court,
Southern District of New York, Nos. 11-01312 and 11-01329.