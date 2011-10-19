Travelers adds to insurers' asbestos woes

* Reserve addition 25 percent larger than last year
* Blames continued high levels of litigation
* AIG, Hartford, MetLife all seeing asbestos problems too
By Ben Berkowitz
Oct 19 Travelers Cos (TRV.N) is the latest
large insurance company to say the asbestos problem, which the
industry was supposed to have put behind it long ago, has not
gone away and may be getting worse.
Travelers put 25 percent more into its asbestos claim
reserves this year than it did last year, the company said on
Wednesday, citing more litigation and more severe payouts
because of those lawsuits.
"While the Company believes that over the past several
years there has been a reduction in the volatility associated
with the Company's overall asbestos exposure, there nonetheless
remains a high degree of uncertainty with respect to future
exposure from asbestos claims," it said in its quarterly report
to securities regulators.
Travelers follows both AIG (AIG.N) and Hartford Financial
(HIG.N), which surprised investors with substantial reserve
increases earlier this year, amid increased losses and a
litigation experience similar to Travelers.
In addition to the reserve increases, MetLife (MET.N) said
in August it saw asbestos-related claims rise 11 percent in the
first half of the year after dropping steadily from 2003
through 2010.
Even as claims rise, doctors say the actual incidence of
asbestos-linked diseases like the lung cancer mesothelioma is
on the decline. Doctors are being more aggressive in treating
the cases that do pop up, though, which also contributes to
elevated costs for insurers.
Asbestos, popular at one time as an insulating material, is
now known to cause severe lung diseases. Litigants have claimed
that insurers like MetLife knew as early as the 1920s that
asbestos was harmful, claims the insurers have denied.
A number of insurers, including Lloyd's of London, were
driven to the brink of collapse by asbestos claims. Though the
material's widespread use ended in the 1970s, illnesses
routinely take 30 years or more to develop after exposure.
Many insurers took steps early in the 2000s to increase
their reserves and otherwise insulate themselves from risk,
assuming that claims would have declined or gone away entirely
by now.
Yet ratings agency A.M. Best has said it expects the
industry to ultimately face $75 billion in exposure to asbestos
claims, and it has argued that some companies are still not
fully reserved for claims they may experience.
(Reporting by Ben Berkowitz, editing by Dave Zimmerman)