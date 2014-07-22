版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 22日 星期二 21:45 BJT

BRIEF-U.S. appeals court rules against Travelers in $500 mln asbestos case

July 22 * U.S. appeals court reinstates order directing Travelers cos to pay

more than $500 million to asbestos plaintiffs -- court ruling * 2nd U.S. circuit court of appeals says U.S. district court judge erred in

finding that conditions requiring travelers' payment had not been met * 2nd circuit directs that bankruptcy court judgment requiring Travelers to

make payment be reinstated * 2nd circuit decision relates to asbestos liabilities tied to travelers'

coverage of policyholder johns-manville
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐