BRIEF-U.S. appeals court rules against Travelers in $500 mln asbestos case

BRIEF-Prospero secures C$1.5 mln strategic investment from Fortuna Silver Mines
July 22 * U.S. appeals court reinstates order directing Travelers cos to pay
more than $500 million to asbestos plaintiffs -- court ruling * 2nd U.S. circuit court of appeals says U.S. district court judge erred in
finding that conditions requiring travelers' payment had not been met * 2nd circuit directs that bankruptcy court judgment requiring Travelers to
make payment be reinstated * 2nd circuit decision relates to asbestos liabilities tied to travelers'
coverage of policyholder johns-manville
WASHINGTON, April 17 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to halt a class action lawsuit against several containerboard manufacturers, which could now face trial on claims of price fixing by tens of thousands of buyers and nearly $12 billion in potential damages.
* Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices signs marketing agreement with Juwai.com, China's largest international property portal