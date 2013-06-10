版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 6月 10日 星期一 21:13 BJT

Travelers to buy insurer from E-L Financial for $1.1 bln

June 10 Travelers Co Inc said it would buy Dominion of Canada General Insurance Co from E-L Financial Co Ltd for about $1.1 billion to boost its presence in Canada.

The deal is expected to close in the fourth-quarter.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐