UPDATE 5-Travelers smashes estimates, insurance rates rising

* Q1 oper EPS $2.01 vs Street view $1.52
* Prices rise in all units
* Dividend raised 12 percent to 46 cents
* Shares up 3.7 pct after hitting May 2011 highs
* Peers Allstate, Chubb also beat some forecasts
By Ben Berkowitz
April 19 Property insurer Travelers Cos Inc
blew past Wall Street earnings estimates for the first
quarter and raised its dividend 12 percent as natural disaster
losses declined and insurance rates continued to rise after
years of weakness.
The company's shares closed up 3.7 percent at $61.70 after
touching their highest level since May 2011. Analysts said the
results would be seen positively.
"Incorporating the first-quarter results, our 2012 estimate
is very likely to increase," Larry Greenberg, an analyst at
Janney Capital Markets unit Langen McAlenney, wrote in a note to
clients. He said he was optimistic on property insurers and that
Travelers was a preferred "buy" within that group.
Travelers, a Dow component, said commercial insurance rates
rose an average 8 percent in the quarter. On a conference call
with analysts, the company indicated that strength has
continued.
"We feel good about what we're seeing in the second quarter
and ... feel the momentum is continuing," Chief Operating
Officer Brian MacLean said.
Rates rose in other lines as well, including 4 percent in
auto and 10 percent in homeowner policies. Chief Executive Jay
Fishman, on the conference call, said Travelers was in some
places raising deductibles and placing tighter terms on personal
policies in order to improve profitability.
The company has been among the most aggressive in the
industry about raising rates in recent months, after a
years-long period of excess capital forced companies to compete
on price. Analysts have been watching closely to see whether
Travelers could maintain the momentum, which bodes well for
other insurers.
Pretax catastrophe losses declined to $168 million in the
first quarter from $186 million a year earlier. The year-earlier
period was marked by severe winter weather in the United States
and devastating earthquakes in the Asia-Pacific region.
NET DOWN ON INVESTMENTS
Travelers reported a first-quarter net profit of $806
million, or $2.02 per share, compared with a year-earlier profit
of $839 million, or $1.92 per share. Per-share earnings rose
because of a decrease in share count.
Net profit fell largely because of lower net investment
income, and because of a one-time tax benefit last year that
boosted underwriting results.
The company also increased its reserve releases, to $200
million after tax from $155 million a year earlier. During the
years of weak pricing, reserve releases were a major profit
booster for insurers, though most analysts expect that well to
start running dry soon.
Operating earnings came in at $2.01 per share. Analysts
polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S on average had expected $1.52.
There was a broad range of estimates, and because Travelers
does not give an outlook it is normal for its results to differ
sharply from the Wall Street forecast. Even so, earnings were
nearly 40 cents above the highest analyst estimate.
The company raised its quarterly dividend by 5 cents, to 46
cents per share. It spent $350 million on share buybacks during
the quarter.
PEERS ALSO REPORT
Allstate, the largest publicly traded home and auto
insurer in the country, said its own catastrophe losses were
$260 million in the latest quarter, mostly in March. JMP
Securities raised its earnings estimates for the quarter, saying
the losses were about 10 percent less than expected.
After the market closed on Thursday, property insurer Chubb
also easily beat estimates, reporting operating earnings of
$1.70 per share compared with the analysts' consensus of $1.52.
Chubb also saw an 8 percent increase in average renewal
rates in its commercial unit, while catastrophe losses fell
sharply.