2012年 9月 11日

Travelers: Prices continue to rise in third quarter

Sept 11 Insurance rates continued to rise in the third quarter, extending the pricing power that developed late last year, insurer Travelers Cos Inc said on Tuesday.

In a slide presentation prepared for a Barclays financial services conference, Chief Executive Officer Jay Fishman also noted that low interest rates would knock as much as $145 million off earnings by 2015, assuming the current rate environment persists.

