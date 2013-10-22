Insurer Travelers to buy back up to $5 bln in shares

Oct 22 U.S. insurer Travelers Cos Inc said it would buy back an additional $5 billion of its shares under a new program.

The company said the buy back was in addition to the $759 million that remained from previous repurchase plans as of Sept. 30.

Travelers reported flat third-quarter net income of $864 million. On a per share basis, earnings increased to $2.30 per share from $2.21 per share a year earlier.

Travelers, a Dow Jones industrial average component, reported operating earnings of $2.35 per share.