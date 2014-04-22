CORRECTED-Insurer Travelers' profit rises 17 pct

(Corrects paragraph 4 to show that net investment income rose 10 percent, not 66 percent)

April 22 U.S. property and casualty insurer Travelers Cos Inc reported a 17 percent rise in first-quarter profit, helped by higher premiums and net investment income.

The company's net income rose to $1.05 billion, or $2.95 per share, for the quarter ended March 31, from $896 million, or $2.33 per share, a year earlier.

Net written premiums rose about 5 percent to $5.87 billion, while total revenue rose 6 percent to $6.71 billion.

Net investment income rose about 10 percent to $736 million. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)