Insurer Travelers' profit rises on higher underwriting gains

Oct 20 Property and casualty insurer Travelers Cos Inc's quarterly net profit rose 1 percent as the company's underwriting gains rose 34.6 percent.

The Dow-30 company's net income rose to $928 million, or $2.97 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $919 million, or $2.69 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)