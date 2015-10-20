Insurer Travelers' profit rises on higher underwriting gains

CORRECTED-US STOCKS-U.S. stocks pare gains after Trump's inaugural speech
Jan 20 Wall Street pared gains sharply on Friday after Donald Trump made his inaugural speech as the 45th president of the United States.
Oct 20 Property and casualty insurer Travelers Cos Inc's quarterly net profit rose 1 percent as the company's underwriting gains rose 34.6 percent.
The Dow-30 company's net income rose to $928 million, or $2.97 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $919 million, or $2.69 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Ascribe Capital LLC reports sale of 134,019 shares of Basic Energy Services common stock on Jan 18 & 19 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jHuFUa) Further company coverage:
BERLIN, Jan 20 Germany will need a new economic strategy geared toward Asia should the new U.S. administration start a trade war with China, Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel said on Friday, warning of a "rough ride" hours after President Donald Trump was sworn in.