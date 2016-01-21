Insurer Travelers Cos profit falls 16.6 pct

US STOCKS-Wall St dips as investors ready for Trump's inauguration
* Indexes down: Dow 0.16 pct, S&P 0.15 pct, Nasdaq 0.03 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
Jan 21 Property and casualty insurer Travelers Cos Inc, reported a 16.6 percent fall in quarterly net profit as its net investment income was hurt due to low interest rates and a slump in oil prices.
The company's net income fell to $866 million, or $2.83 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $1.04 billion, or $3.11 per share, a year earlier.
Travelers is the first big U.S. insurer to report quarterly results. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.16 pct, S&P 0.15 pct, Nasdaq 0.03 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Transcanada receives FERC approval to construct Leach XPress and Rayne XPress projects
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 Western Union agreed to pay $586 million to settle allegations that it failed to prevent criminals from using its service for money laundering and fraud, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement on Thursday. (Reporting by Joel Schectman and Diane Bartz; editing by Grant McCool)