Insurer Travelers Cos profit falls 16.6 pct

Jan 21 Property and casualty insurer Travelers Cos Inc, reported a 16.6 percent fall in quarterly net profit as its net investment income was hurt due to low interest rates and a slump in oil prices.

The company's net income fell to $866 million, or $2.83 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $1.04 billion, or $3.11 per share, a year earlier.

Travelers is the first big U.S. insurer to report quarterly results. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)