Travelers' profit drops as catastrophe losses rise

BRIEF-Prospero secures C$1.5 mln strategic investment from Fortuna Silver Mines
July 22 Property and casualty insurer Travelers Cos Inc reported a 26 percent drop in quarterly net profit as catastrophe losses rose.
The company, a Dow Jones Industrial Average component, said net income fell to $683 million, or $1.95 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $925 million, or $2.41 per share, a year earlier.
Operating earnings fell to $1.93 per share from $2.13.
Revenue rose 2 percent to $6.79 billion.
Pre-tax catastrophe losses, net of reinsurance, rose to $436 million from $96 million. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri; Editing by Ted Kerr)
WASHINGTON, April 17 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to halt a class action lawsuit against several containerboard manufacturers, which could now face trial on claims of price fixing by tens of thousands of buyers and nearly $12 billion in potential damages.
* Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices signs marketing agreement with Juwai.com, China's largest international property portal