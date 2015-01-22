版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 1月 22日 星期四 20:04 BJT

Travelers profit rises on lower catastrophe losses

Jan 22 Property and casualty insurer Travelers Cos Inc reported a 5 percent rise in quarterly net profit, helped by lower weather-related catastrophe losses.

The company, a Dow Jones Industrial Average component, said net income rose to $1.04 billion, or $3.11 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $988 million, or $2.70 per share, a year earlier.

Net written premiums rose 3.6 percent to $5.84 billion. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐