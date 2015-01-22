UPDATE 1-Travelers profit rises as underwriting gains jump

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 8
May 8 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
(Adds details, shares)
Jan 22 Property and casualty insurer Travelers Cos Inc reported a 5 percent rise in quarterly net profit, helped by higher underwriting gains and lower losses from natural disasters.
The company reported operating earnings of $3.07 per share for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31. Analysts on average had expected $2.54 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Travelers' earnings often differ substantially from Wall Street estimates as the company does not provide forecasts.
Net written premiums rose 3.6 percent to $5.84 billion, and underwriting gains rose 25.7 percent to $866 million.
Travelers' combined ratio, the percentage of premium revenue an insurer has to pay out in claims, improved to 85 percent in the quarter from 87.7 percent a year earlier. A combined ratio of under 100 indicates an underwriting profit.
The company, a Dow Jones Industrial Average component, has aggressively raised premiums in the past quarters to offset low interest rates that have hurt its fixed-income investments.
"We remain very pleased with, and intend to continue, our proactive, account by account, class by class pricing strategy," Chief Executive Jay Fishman said in a statement.
The company said net income rose to $1.04 billion, or $3.11 per share, in the fourth quarter, from $988 million, or $2.70 per share, a year earlier.
Pre-tax catastrophe losses, net of reinsurance, fell to $41 million from $53 million. Net investment income fell 9.3 percent to $637 million.
As one of the first insurers to report results, Travelers' results are seen as a bellwether for the industry.
The company's shares gained about 17 percent last year, outperforming a 7.5 percent rise in the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
May 8 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, May 8 The euro firmed and U.S. stock futures hit a record high on Monday after centrist Emmanuel Macron comfortably won the French presidential election.
May 8 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.