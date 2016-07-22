CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-Travelers reports smallest profit since hurricane Sandy

(Corrects analyst's quote to say "sell-side analysts", not
"certified analysts")
By Sudarshan Varadhan
July 21 Travelers Cos Inc reported its
lowest quarterly earnings since 2012, when hurricane Sandy
struck the U.S. Atlantic coast, but managed to beat market
expectations.
The insurer said its adjusted combined ratio - a key measure
of profitability - deteriorated due to an increase in
weather-related losses and as "loss cost trends exceeded
pricing."
Analysts on a conference call flooded Travelers' executives
with questions about the pricing of the company's policies.
"Investors and sell-side analysts are trying to figure out
how much underlying margins will shrink, going forward," Amit
Kumar, an analyst at Macquarie Research, told Reuters.
Earnings estimates could be tweaked lower if margins
continue to shrink, he said.
Travelers said on Thursday its second-quarter earnings were
hit by a series of weather-related and other natural disasters,
including the Fort McMurray wildfires in Canada.
Insurers have also been hit by claims stemming from hail
storms in Texas, earthquakes in Japan and Ecuador and floods in
Europe during the quarter.
Travelers, the only insurer in the Dow 30, said underwriting
margins for the rest of 2016 and into 2017 were likely to be
little changed from the corresponding periods of 2015 and 2016.
Pre-tax catastrophe losses, net of reinsurance, rose more
than 50 percent to $333 million in the three months to June 30.
Net income fell 18 percent to $664 million, or $2.24 per
share, in the second quarter compared with a year earlier.
That was the lowest net profit since the the fourth quarter
of 2012 when profit fell by about half to $300 million due to
claims related to hurricane Sandy, one of the most expensive
natural disasters in U.S. history.
Chubb Ltd, Bermuda-based Validus Holdings Ltd
and XL Group Plc have all said that their catastrophe
losses would be higher in the quarter.
Still, Travelers' operating income of $2.20 per share
handily beat the average analysts' estimate of $2.07, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Paul Newsome, an analyst at Sandler O'Neill Research, said
many analysts had expected Travelers' catastrophe losses to be
higher.
"It seems like somehow the company missed many of the large
catastrophe losses that struck other property-casualty
insurers," he wrote in a note.
Travelers' shares were down 0.5 percent at $116.41 in early
afternoon trading.
(Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza and Ted Kerr)