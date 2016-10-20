UPDATE 1-Insurer Travelers reports 22.8 pct fall in profit

(Adds details)
Oct 20 Property and casualty insurer Travelers
Cos Inc reported a 22.8 percent fall in quarterly net
profit on Thursday as gains from underwriting declined.
Gains from underwriting fell 46.2 percent from a year
earlier to $408 million before tax.
Underwriting gains reflected a $39 million benefit from an
adjustment in reserves for claim-related expenses, compared with
a gain of $199 million.
The underlying combined ratio, the percentage of premium
revenue an insurer has to pay out in claims, deteriorated to
92.1 percent from 88.8 percent.
A ratio below 100 percent means an insurer earns more in
premiums than it pays out in claims.
Travelers, a Dow-30 component that competes with American
International Group Inc for the title of the biggest
U.S. P&C insurer, said pretax catastrophe losses, net of
reinsurance, rose to $89 million from $85 million.
The company's net income fell to $716 million, or $2.45 per
share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $928 million,
or $2.97 per share, a year earlier.
On an operating basis, the company earned $2.40 per share,
beating analysts' average estimate of $2.38, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Shounak Dasgupta)