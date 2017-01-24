Insurer Travelers profit rises 8.9 pct

METALS-Copper steady, at risk from weaker China demand
Jan 24 Property and casualty insurer Travelers Cos Inc reported an 8.9 percent rise in quarterly net profit on Tuesday, helped by a rise in investment earnings and a gain from a dispute settlement.
A large chunk of insurers' earnings come from investing their customers' premiums until the money is needed to pay claims.
St. Paul, Minnesota-based Travelers said its net investment income rose about 16 percent to $627 million in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31.
Net income rose to $943 million, or $3.28 per share, from $866 million, or $2.83 per share.
On an operating basis, the company earned $3.20 per share. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)
* Micronet Enertec Technologies says its mobile resource management subsidiary, Micronet Ltd received additional purchase order valued at about $2.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: