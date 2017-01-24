UPDATE 2-Insurer Travelers profit beats as investment earnings rise

(Adds details from conf call, analyst quote)
By Nikhil Subba
Jan 24 Property and casualty insurer Travelers
Cos Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit
on Tuesday, as gains from its investments more than offset
higher auto accident claims.
The rise in auto claims was mainly due to a larger number of
accidents caused by distracted driving, driving at higher speeds
and on highways and at intersections, company executives said on
a conference call.
St. Paul, Minnesota-based Travelers said it would take
pricing and other actions to improve profitability from its auto
insurance business.
The weak auto results will weigh on investor sentiment for
more than just a day, Deutsche Bank Market Research analyst
Joshua Shanker said in a note.
Travelers, the only property and casualty insurer in the Dow
Jones Industrial Average, is often seen as a bellwether
for the sector.
The insurer said its net income rose 8.9 percent to $943
million, or $3.28 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec.
31.
On an operating basis, the company earned $3.20 per share,
beating analysts' average estimate of $2.73, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The insurer said its net investment income rose about 16
percent to $627 million in the quarter, helped by higher returns
in the non-fixed income portfolio.
The underlying combined ratio, the percentage of premium
revenue an insurer has to pay out in claims, rose to 92 percent
from 90.7 percent.
During 2017, the company expects underlying combined ratio
to be consistent with those in 2016, Chief Operating Officer
Brian MacLean said on the call.
A ratio below 100 percent means an insurer earns more in
premiums than it pays out in claims.
Gains from underwriting, before tax, fell to $590 million
from $773 million a year earlier, reflecting impacts of
higher-than-expected personal auto bodily injury losses and
higher catastrophe losses.
Pretax catastrophe losses, net of reinsurance, rose to $137
million from $46 million due to hurricane Matthew and the fires
in Tennessee, the company said.
Travelers, whose shares were down 0.5 percent at $118.79,
competes with American International Group Inc for the
title of the biggest U.S. P&C insurer.
Up to Monday's close, Travelers' stock had risen 14.45
percent in the last 12 months.
(Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru, additional reporting
by Sweta Singh; Editing by Martina D'Couto)