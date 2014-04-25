UK's Travelex seeking IPO in May or June this year - sources

LONDON, April 25 British foreign exchange
company Travelex is seeking to float in May or June
this year, two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday,
in a deal which one said could value the company at over 1
billion pounds ($1.7 billion).
JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs will lead the
London listing, one of the sources said. Travelex, which is
owned by private equity firm Apax Partners, said last
month that it was considering a stock market flotation.
JP Morgan declined to comment. Travelex, Apax and Goldman
Sachs were not immediately available to comment.
($1 = 0.5953 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Freya Berry; editing by Clare Hutchison)