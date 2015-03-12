Travelex "Supercard" points to lower consumer FX costs

| LONDON, March 12
Travelex (IPO-TUL.L) unveiled a
new UK digital wallet and card scheme on Thursday, an important
step by one of the big global players in foreign currency travel
money to test out lower margins as existing business models come
under threat.
Fuelled by the electronification of the $5 trillion a day
global currency market, the World Bank has aimed to reduce the
cost of exchanging even small sums physically or electronically
to less than 5 percent of the value of transactions.
The original deadline for that move has already been missed,
but those fees are falling steadily, presenting difficult
choices to those like Travelex, Western Union or
Moneygram who have large retail networks built on higher
transaction costs.
They have been investing to deal with the issue and have far
deeper pockets than smaller and nimble tech startups like
Transferwise, Azimo or MoneyCloud who have made inroads in the
sector over the past two years.
The "Supercard" Travelex unveiled on Thursday is the first
fruit of a digital development fund Travelex launched last year
to focus on the issue. It allows British travellers to register
up to five UK credit or debit cards, which they then use to make
payments while abroad electronically, or through a plastic
Supercard issued by Travelex.
Crucially the only hard fee charged by the company is the
0.25-0.55 percent spreads Visa and Mastercard tend to charge on
top of interbank foreign exchange rates. That compares to real
costs of spending euros or dollars on most cards starting at an
absolute minimum of just over 1 percent, or with Visa and
Mastercard closer to 3 percent.
"The world has changed. Customer behaviour is changing, the
way they interact with businesses and services of all kinds, not
just FX," said the head of Travelex's new digital team, former
Google and e-Harmony executive Sean Cornwell.
"We have set up this digital growth fund to significantly
invest in digital products and services, which we view as the
likely growth engines for business in the medium to long -term
so 5-7 year horizon. Over the next few years we are investing
tens of millions of pounds."
A number of sector experts Reuters talked to said it was
clear that the bigger players were beginning to recognise that
they had to change business models which have typically relied
on networks of thousands of sales points in airports, post
offices and shops.
The margins on transfers already sound small but in the
world of remittances, where cash transfers still dominate, at
stake for households in many developing economies are
differences adding up to millions of dollars in fees annually.
"There is disruption in this market and there are lots of
areas here which are getting squeezed," said John Howells, an
ex-American Express executive who has worked as a consultant for
a number of big retail FX firms. (www.travelmoneyconsulting.com)
"Are these enormous networks - Western Union has almost half
a million points internationally, going to be necessary? Some of
the developing markets that might be fine. But in the more
developed markets, is having this enormous network still going
to matter. Probably not."
Anyone can pre-register for Supercard from today, by
visiting www.supercard.io.
