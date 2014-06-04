Travelport Worldwide files for IPO of up to $100 mln

BRIEF-Lombard Medical CEO Simon Hubbert steps down
* Simon Hubbert has stepped down from his position as CEO on April 18
June 4 Airline ticketing company Travelport Worldwide Ltd, backed by private equity firm Blackstone Group LP , filed with U.S. regulators on Wednesday to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering of common stock.
The Atlanta, Georgia-based company listed Morgan Stanley and UBS Securities as lead underwriters for the offering. (r.reuters.com/ted89v) (Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)
* Volcanic enters into option agreement to acquire second gold property in Guinea
* Hitgen and Pfizer enter research collaboration and license agreement to build and screen novel dna-encoded libraries