CORRECTED-Travelport Worldwide files for IPO of up to $100 mln (June 4)

BRIEF-Thales acquires Guavus in the US
* Thales acquires US company Guavus, a real-time big data analytics
(In the June 4 story, corrects paragraph 1 to say Travelport Worldwide is a booking and transaction platform provider for the travel industry, not an airline ticketing company)
June 4 Travelport Worldwide Ltd, a provider of booking and transaction platforms for the travel industry, backed by private equity firm Blackstone Group LP, filed with U.S. regulators on Wednesday to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering of common stock.
The Atlanta, Georgia-based company listed Morgan Stanley and UBS Securities as lead underwriters for the offering. (r.reuters.com/ted89v) (Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)
April 28 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
FRANKFURT/LONDON, April 27 As Britain prepares to negotiate its EU departure, a number of banks are likely to decide within two months where to set up new continental bases to make sure they can keep serving clients in the bloc after Brexit.