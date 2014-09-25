Blackstone-backed Travelport's shares rise 10.6 pct in debut

BRIEF-Thales acquires Guavus in the US
* Thales acquires US company Guavus, a real-time big data analytics
Sept 25 Travelport Worldwide Ltd's shares rose as much as 10.6 percent in their market debut, valuing the provider of booking and payment services to the travel industry at about $2.13 billion.
The company, backed by Blackstone Group LP, raised about $480 million after its offering of 30 million shares was priced at $16 per share, the top end of the expected range of $14-$16.
Travelport, which provides a travel commerce platform and technology services to travel agents, airlines, hotels and car rental companies, sold all of the shares on offer.
The stock opened at $17.69 and touched a high of $17.70.
Morgan Stanley, UBS Investment Bank, Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank Securities were among the major underwriters of the offering. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)
April 28 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
FRANKFURT/LONDON, April 27 As Britain prepares to negotiate its EU departure, a number of banks are likely to decide within two months where to set up new continental bases to make sure they can keep serving clients in the bloc after Brexit.