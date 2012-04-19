UPDATE 1-Travelzoo revenue misses, shares fall

* Q1 adj EPS $0.42 vs est $0.41

April 19 Travelzoo Inc's quarterly profit beat analysts' expectations by a cent, but revenue fell short of estimates as growth at its North American business slowed down for the second straight quarter.

The company's shares fell 3 percent to $26.10 in premarket trading on Thursday.

The stock, which has lost nearly three-quarters of its value since it touched a six-year high of $103.80 in April last year.

Travelzoo, which offers travel deals on flights, hotels, vacation packages and cruises, is planning to sell itself, after it received takeover interest from private equity firms and trade buyers, Reuters reported last month.

Revenue from North America grew 4 percent in the first quarter - well below the 16 percent and 32 percent growth rates the company recorded from the region in the last two quarters.

Total revenue rose 6 percent to $39.3 million in the quarter ended March 31.

The company -- which competes with Expedia Inc, Priceline.com Inc and Groupon Inc -- reported a profit of 42 cents per share, excluding items.

Recently, Travelzoo entered the local deals market, allowing subscribers to purchase vouchers from local businesses such as spas, hotels and restaurants, and putting it in direct competition with online coupon websites such as Groupon.