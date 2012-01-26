UPDATE 1-Travelzoo Q4 rev disappoints; shares fall

BRIEF-Trillium Therapeutics provides additional details on TTI-621
* Trillium Therapeutics provides additional details on TTI-621
* Q4 rev $35.2 mln vs est $38.7 mln
* Q4 EPS $0.40 vs est $0.35
* Shares fall 6 pct in premarket trade
Jan 26 Online travel-deals company Travelzoo Inc's profit beat market estimates helped by strong subscriber growth, but quarterly sales fell short of analysts' expectations, sending the company's shares down 6 percent in premarket trade.
Travelzoo, which offers travel and entertainment deals through newsletters and its website, earned $6.4 million, or 40 cents a share, in the fourth quarter, up from $3.8 million, or 23 cents a share, last year.
Sales grew 23 percent to $35.2 million.
Analysts, on average, were looking for earnings of 35 cents a share on sales of $38.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
At the end of the quarter, Travelzoo had a total of 21.5 million newsletter subscribers in North America and Europe, up 14 percent from last year.
Shares of the company were down $1.91 at $28.50 in premarket trade. They closed at $30.41 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.
* Trillium Therapeutics provides additional details on TTI-621
* Entegra Financial Corp announces extension of stock repurchase program
* Noble Corp Plc - In Jan 2017, a subsidiary of Transocean Ltd filed suit against co and certain of its units for patent infringement in a Texas federal court