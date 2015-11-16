NYSE-owner ICE to buy trading platform for $650 mln

Nov 16 Intercontinental Exchange Inc, the owner of the New York Stock Exchange, said it would buy commodities trading platform Trayport from BGC Partners Inc and GFI Group Inc for $650 million in stock.

ICE said the deal would help it to provide new services to the European over-the-counter energy markets, including power, natural gas and coal.

GFI Group is a majority-owned unit of BGC. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)