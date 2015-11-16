NYSE-owner ICE to buy trading platform for $650 mln

BRIEF-HILL INTERNATIONAL COMPLETES SALE OF CONSTRUCTION CLAIMS GROUP TO PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM BRIDGEPOINT
Nov 16 Intercontinental Exchange Inc, the owner of the New York Stock Exchange, said it would buy commodities trading platform Trayport from BGC Partners Inc and GFI Group Inc for $650 million in stock.
ICE said the deal would help it to provide new services to the European over-the-counter energy markets, including power, natural gas and coal.
GFI Group is a majority-owned unit of BGC. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* OCI Partners Lp - Frank Bakker resigned as president, chief executive officer and director of general partner of partnership
* APPFOLIO INC ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS