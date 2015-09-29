Fewest net shorts in U.S. bonds since February -JP Morgan

NEW YORK, Sept 29 Bond investors reduced their
net bearish or short bets on longer-dated U.S. Treasuries
relative to their bullish or long bets to the lowest level since
early February, according to a J.P. Morgan survey released on
Tuesday.
The move came as financial markets remain volatile on
worries about a global economic slowdown and some Federal
Reserve officials including Fed Chair Janet Yellen have said the
U.S. central bank will likely raise interest rates later this
year.
The share of "long" investors who said on Monday they were
holding more longer-dated U.S. government debt than their
portfolio benchmarks held at 15 percent for a second week.
The share of "short" investors who said they were holding
fewer longer-dated Treasuries than their benchmarks fell to 17
percent from 22 percent last week.
Net shorts on longer-dated Treasuries, or the difference
between the shares of "short" and "long" investors, fell to 2
percent, which was its smallest margin since Feb. 2. Last week,
the net short was 7 percent.
The share of "neutral" investors who said they were holding
amounts of longer-dated Treasuries that match their benchmarks
rose to 68 percent from 63 percent.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Nick Zieminski)