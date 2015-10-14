Most net longs in U.S. bonds in 1-1/2 years -JP Morgan

NEW YORK Oct 14 Bond investors raised their net
bullish or long bets on longer-dated U.S. Treasuries relative to
their bearish or short bets to the highest level in 1-1/2 years,
according to a J.P. Morgan survey released on Wednesday.
The move came on signs of weakening growth in the United
States and China, the world's two largest economies, and
rhetoric from some top Federal Reserve officials who suggested
an interest rate increase later this year is not a sure bet.
The share of "long" investors who said on Tuesday they were
holding more longer-dated U.S. government debt than their
portfolio benchmarks rose to 20 percent from 17 percent the
previous week.
The share of "short" investors who said they were holding
fewer longer-dated Treasuries than their benchmarks fell to 17
percent from 20 percent last week.
The share of long investors was greater than the share of
short investors by 3 percentage points, swinging from a net
short of 3 percentage points last week. This was most net longs
since April 7, 2014, J.P. Morgan said.
The share of "neutral" investors who said they were holding
amounts of longer-dated Treasuries that match their benchmarks
was 63 percent for a second week.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)