Investors hold most net shorts on long-dated Treasuries since Jan -JPM

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Dec 6 The margin on bearish bets on longer-dated U.S. Treasuries over bullish positions grew to its widest level since January on inflation worries, according to a J.P. Morgan survey released on Tuesday.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields reached 2.49 percent on Dec. 1, their highest since July 2015, after OPEC clinched its first accord to cut crude output since 2008, resulting in a 12 percent appreciation in U.S. oil futures last week.
The jump in energy prices stoked bets on rising inflation, which have also been driven by speculation of a surge in federal borrowing under a Trump administration.
On Tuesday, the 10-year yield was last at 2.38 percent, down marginally on the day.
The share of "long" investors who said they were holding more longer-dated U.S. government debt than their portfolio benchmarks was unchanged for a third week at 14 percent, J.P. Morgan said in the survey conducted on Dec 5.
The firm's weekly survey of clients include bond fund managers, central banks and sovereign wealth funds.
The share of "short" investors, who said they were holding fewer longer-dated Treasuries than their benchmarks, jumped to 27 percent from 18 percent last week, J.P. Morgan said.
Short investors outnumbered long investors, or net shorts, by 13 percentage points, the biggest difference since Jan. 25 and a jump from net shorts of 4 percentage points a week ago.
The share of "neutral" investors, who said on Monday they were holding amounts of longer-dated Treasuries that match their benchmarks, fell to 59 percent from 68 percent, J.P. Morgan's survey showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.