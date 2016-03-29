Investors pare bullish bets on longer-term U.S. Treasuries -JPM

NEW YORK, March 29 Investors dialed back their
holdings of longer-dated U.S. Treasuries in the latest week even
as benchmark yields have fallen on signs of slowing U.S.
economic expansion in the first quarter, according to a J.P.
Morgan survey released on Tuesday.
The share of long investors matched the share of short
investors in the latest week.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields touched a
two-week low of 1.852 percent last week, Reuters data showed.
J.P. Morgan's survey showed the share of "long" investors,
who said on Monday they were holding more longer-dated U.S.
government debt than their portfolio benchmarks, slipped to 18
percent from 21 percent the prior week.
The share of "short" investors, who said they were holding
fewer longer-dated Treasuries than their benchmarks, dipped to
18 percent from 19 percent last week, J.P. Morgan said.
A week ago, long investors outnumbered short investors by 2
percentage points, the most since Feb. 29.
The share of "neutral" investors, who said they were holding
amounts of longer-dated Treasuries that match their benchmarks,
rose to 64 percent from 60 percent.
On Tuesday, the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield
was 1.898 percent, down 2 basis points from late on Monday.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Dan Grebler)