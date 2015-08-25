Fewest net shorts in U.S. Treasuries in a month-JP Morgan

NEW YORK Aug 25 The weekly number of investors
who are bearish on longer-dated U.S. Treasuries led their
bullish counterparts by the smallest margin in a month,
according to a J.P. Morgan survey released on Tuesday.
The share of "short" investors who said on Monday they were
holding fewer longer-dated Treasuries than their benchmarks fell
to 22 percent from 26 percent last week.
The decline in "short" investors came on a day when there
was dramatic global stock market rout due to worries about the
Chinese economy and plunging stock prices. Investors piled into
Treasuries, German Bunds, yen and other safehaven investments.
The share of "long" investors who said they were holding
more longer-dated U.S. government debt than their portfolio
benchmarks rose to 17 percent from 15 percent the prior week.
Net shorts on longer-dated Treasuries, or the difference
between the shares of "short" and "long" investors, fell to 5
percent, matching the level last seen on July 27. They were less
than prior week's 11 percent.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)