Fewest net shorts in U.S. Treasuries in 6 months-JP Morgan

NEW YORK, Sept 1 The weekly share of investors who are bearish on longer-dated U.S. Treasuries versus their bullish counterparts shrank to its slimmest margin in more than six months, according to a J.P. Morgan survey released on Tuesday.

The share of "short" investors who said on Monday they were holding fewer longer-dated Treasuries than their benchmarks fell to 20 percent from 22 percent last week.

The decline in "short" investors came after several top Federal Reserve officials over the weekend suggested the U.S. central bank would consider raising interest rates later this month if the U.S. economy shows further improvement and recent global market turmoil subsides.

The share of "long" investors who said they were holding more longer-dated U.S. government debt than their portfolio benchmarks held at 17 percent for a second straight week.

Net shorts on longer-dated Treasuries, or the difference between the shares of "short" and "long" investors, contracted to 3 percent, which was the lowest level since the week of Feb. 23. Last week, net shorts were 5 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)