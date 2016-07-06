U.S. Treasuries trading volume rises in June - ICAP

BRIEF-TechnipFMC secures AMF approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
July 6 Average daily volumes for U.S. Treasuries on ICAP Plc's electronic trading platform rose in June from May, fueled by a weak May U.S. jobs report and worries about Britain's referendum on its membership in the European Union.
The London-based firm, which matches buyers and sellers of bonds, swaps and currencies, said average daily volume on U.S. government bonds rose to $169.8 billion last month, up 9 percent from $156.4 billion in May.
"Although it is hard to tell what the long term impact will be, these events drove volumes higher as many were caught short on the employment number and the EU Referendum has had a significant impact on volumes the day after the vote and through until the end of the month," ICAP said in a statement.
June's daily trading volume, however, was 10 percent below year-ago's $188.9 billion.
On a 12-month basis, Treasury trading volume was running at $164.4 billion per day, 1 percent lower than a year earlier.
The disappointing May payrolls data led traders to exit bets on bond prices to fall, while the stunning outcome of the Brexit vote on June 23 ignited a global scramble for low-risk government debt, driving yields to record lows.
The day after the Brexit vote, Treasury trading volume totaled close to $300 billion with much of it coming during overnight Asian and European activities, according to ICAP.
TOKYO, Jan 16 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday to its lowest level in more than two weeks, hurt as the yen appreciated on concerns Britain might make a "hard" exit by from the European Union.
* Pixium vision achieves implantation of 10 patients in its clinical trial with its innovative 150 electrodes Iris II bionic vision system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)