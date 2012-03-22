AIG repays U.S. government $1.5 bln-Treasury

BRIEF-SolarCity reports FY 2016 net loss of $820.4 million
* Says FY revenue was $730.3 million versus $399.6 million last year
WASHINGTON, March 22 American International Group has repaid the U.S. government its remaining $1.5 billion preferred equity investment as the Obama administration unwinds unpopular bail-out programs used during the financial crisis, the Treasury department said on Thursday.
The government's investment in AIG is now $35.7 billion, down from the $182 billion Treasury and the New York Federal Reserve funneled into the insurer to keep it from collapsing.
* Says FY revenue was $730.3 million versus $399.6 million last year
March 1 Box Inc is finally bringing in more money than it is spending, the cloud software company said on Wednesday, a milestone investors have been waiting for since its initial public offering more than two years ago.
* Bluedrop performance learning inc says revenue for three months ended Dec. 30, 2016 was $4.7 million, down from $5.6 million