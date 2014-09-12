Treasury monitoring swaps loopholes at US banks - WSJ

Sept 12 The U.S. Treasury Department is
monitoring banks that are shifting some of their trading
operations overseas to avoid tough swaps rules in the country,
the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a source from the
department.
Swaps are contracts in which two parties agree to exchange
payments based on fluctuations in interest rates or other
benchmarks. If firms in separate countries have comparative
advantages on interest rates, then a swap could benefit both
firms.
The Treasury is keeping an eye on the practices to determine
if they pose any risks to parent companies in the United States,
the report said. (on.wsj.com/YBNsTz)
Banks like Citigroup Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc
, JPMorgan Chase & Co have revoked their policy of
guaranteeing some swaps issued by foreign affiliates, primarily
in London, eliminating ties to their U.S. parent, the report
said.
Representatives of the Treasury were not immediately
available to a mail seeking comments outside regular U.S.
business hours.
(Reporting by Arnab Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)