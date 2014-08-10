Australia's Treasury Wine says gets rival $3.1 bln takeover bid

SYDNEY Aug 11 Australia's Treasury Wine Estates
Ltd said on Monday it had received a new takeover
approach to rival the $3.15 billion bid from private equity
giant Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co LP and Rhone Capital
LLC, sparking the prospect of a bidding war for the world's No.2
winemaker.
Treasury, the owner of the Penfolds, Lindemans and Wolf
Blass brands, said it planned to offer the unnamed global
private equity bidder time for due diligence to progress the
A$5.20 per share bid, valuing the company at A$3.37 billion
($3.1 billion).
Last week, KKR and Rhone offered the same amount after
Treasury had rejected a A$4.70 per share bid from KKR earlier
this year.
(1 US dollar = 1.0783 Australian dollar)
(Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Sandra Maler)