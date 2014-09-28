版本:
Australia's Treasury Wine takeover talks end

SYDNEY, Sept 29 Australia's Treasury Wine Estates said on Monday that talks with private equity bidders for the sale of its business have ended.

Treasury, viewed as ripe for a takeover since late 2013 when it first warned of U.S. problems, had its books opened to U.S. private equity giant KKR & Co LP and another private equity player, reported to be TPG Capital Management, for rival $3.1 billion takeover bids.

"It is now apparent to the company that the bidders are not able to support a transaction on terms and at a price acceptable to the Board," Treasury said in a statement. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
